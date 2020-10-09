E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 16,215 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. GSX Techedu accounts for about 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $264,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of GSX stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 39,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,557. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.00 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.