E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 5,712 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. HUTCHISON CHINA/S accounts for approximately 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 67,049 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 202.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,339 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.17. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

