E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 72,169 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 2.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 247,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,135,500. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

