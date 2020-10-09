E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 2.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 803.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 462,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

