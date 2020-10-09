E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HUYA by 33.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,900.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 958,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. 7,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,241. HUYA Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

