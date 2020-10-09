E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Weibo makes up approximately 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 366,282 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weibo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 6,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

