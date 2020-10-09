E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $565,000 Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 51job makes up approximately 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,690,000 after buying an additional 385,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after acquiring an additional 197,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 154,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet cut 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.44. 2,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.