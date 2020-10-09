E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 2.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 49,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.