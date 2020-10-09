E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 215.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 273.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TME. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of TME traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 17,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

