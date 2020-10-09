E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,944 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $33.41. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 86 Research initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

