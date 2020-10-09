E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 31,554 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,946 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,770 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,091,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 946,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 4,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,499. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

