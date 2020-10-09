Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Survey

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.15 $7.21 million $1.20 18.91 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 8.78 $89.96 million $1.67 10.22

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easterly Government Properties. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.10% 0.60% 0.32% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.52% 9.44% 1.94%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

