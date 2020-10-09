Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.40

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.