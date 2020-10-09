easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 868.89 ($11.35).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 535.20 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Insiders bought a total of 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651 in the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.