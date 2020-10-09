easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 868.89 ($11.35).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 535.20 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
