Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.
ECHO stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a PE ratio of 172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.42.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
