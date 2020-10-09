Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

ECHO stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a PE ratio of 172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

