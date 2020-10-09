Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.87. Eden Research shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 54,041 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.