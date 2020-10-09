Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.6% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $318.35. 117,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,407. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.93 and a 200 day moving average of $284.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

