Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

