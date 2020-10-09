EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.47

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.47 and traded as high as $53.55. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 9,898 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

