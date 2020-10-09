EDUCare Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $499,228.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

