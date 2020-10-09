Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,589 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.