Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

EIDX stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,402 shares of company stock worth $570,343. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 604,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.