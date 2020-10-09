Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Shares of EIDX opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $75.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $570,343. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

