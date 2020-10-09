Eight Capital Boosts Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$2.10

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Neo Lithium stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 29.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

