Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.27

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 46268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

