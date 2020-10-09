Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.27

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 46268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $243,886,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 316,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.