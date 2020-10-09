Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.09. Eltek shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 5,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of -2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

