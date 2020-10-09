Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several research firms have commented on EBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,760. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

