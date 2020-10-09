Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

