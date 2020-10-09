Encana (TSE:ECA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Encana shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,616 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 million and a P/E ratio of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

