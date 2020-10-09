Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.53. 20,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

