Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

