Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $203.91. 41,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

