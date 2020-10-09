Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $119,365,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,431,000 after buying an additional 425,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

