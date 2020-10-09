Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

