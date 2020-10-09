Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

EPD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 139,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 205.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

