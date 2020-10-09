Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Stake Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,330 shares during the period. Envista makes up about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,563. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

