EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $369.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $342.00 to $369.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.36.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $334.64 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $348.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average of $256.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

