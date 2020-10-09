EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR alerts:

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.