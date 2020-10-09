EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

