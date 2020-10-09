EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.21.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

EQT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $63,606,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $45,397,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

