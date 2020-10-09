Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.79.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Essent Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 302,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

