EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.