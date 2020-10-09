Ethereum Classic Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $614.74 million and approximately $644.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00047708 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin International, FCoin, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.03253027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, C2CX, Gatehub, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Huobi, Indodax, CoinExchange, Coinut, ZB.COM, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, ABCC, QBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, CoinBene, Binance, Coinhub, YoBit, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BitForex, Liquid, Ovis, OKEx, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Bitsane, FCoin, ChaoEX, Korbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LBank, Coinroom, EXX, OKCoin International, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinone, RightBTC, BCEX, Coinnest, CoinTiger, C-CEX, Exrates and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

