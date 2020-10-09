E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives $47.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

ETFC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,847. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $100,525,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 2,348,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,044,000 after buying an additional 1,758,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,550,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

