EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $18.05. EU supply shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 14,344 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.78.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.