Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.49. Euro Tech shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.