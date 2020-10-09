Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.24.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

