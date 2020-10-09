Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.24.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

