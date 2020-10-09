Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.61 ($30.13).

FRA EVK opened at €23.51 ($27.66) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.67.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

