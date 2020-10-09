Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $95.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 7.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,076,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

